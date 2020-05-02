Previous
The outside comes in by mcsiegle
Photo 2259

The outside comes in

Reflection in the glass front of a secretary with china and photos in it.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Mary Siegle

Walks @ 7 ace
Cool, very painterly.
May 6th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
@joysabin Thanks. Yeah, I liked the way that old glass made the reflection ripple.
May 6th, 2020  
