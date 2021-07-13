Previous
In the Rec Center by mcsiegle
Kali gave me the challenge of photographing a public sculpture or art piece. This is a wooden sculpture carved by Chester (Chet) Peters and located in the front lobby of the university’s Rec Center named for him. He was a former dean of students, among other things. He also was a friend of my parents. There are more of his carvings there, and my mother had urged me a number of times in the past to go there and look at them. I had never gotten around to that until the Rec Center happened to be the location of the biometric screening that Frank and I went to have done for the HealthQuest program through the state of Kansas (good to know your numbers — and we get points toward a discount on next year’s health insurance)
