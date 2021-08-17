Fork Week — Day Two

Not a very auspicious beginning — I don’t know what got into the fork. I thought perhaps he was peeved that we were going to do the rest of the week in black-and-white, even though I assured him he would look splendid in black-and-white.



He hid from me!



I finally found him in the tool/junk drawer in the kitchen, trying to blend in with the rest of what’s in there. But honestly he’s so obviously fork shaped and didn’t even try to crawl in underneath any of the rest of the stuff.



“Aha!” I said, “Gotcha now” and snapped a quick pic with the phone. “This will convert to B&W just fine and BTW thanks for crawling off into someplace you’re not usually found. Fits the challenge nicely!”



We had a good conversation after he climbed out of the drawer. Turns out it was not so much that it would be black-and-white, but that he really wanted a fancy set up with studio lighting (which

I don’t have) — the whole nine yards. Aw, c’mon, how long has he known me?! How often has he EVER seen me setting up an elaborate photo shoot? A very few times over the eight plus years I’ve been on 365.



We came to an agreement that I would post something every day (fingers crossed!) and not wait until Sunday evening to frantically take and post some half-baked interpretation of my challenge. I would take at least one or two with the DSLR camera, instead of the phone, and he could come up with the idea for one of the shots. For his part, he would cooperate with what I come up with, without complaining, as long as it was not dangerous. And he would NOT hide from me again. I don’t have time for that nonsense.



So, here you have Day Two. Stay tuned for the further adventures of...etc.etc...whatever!



