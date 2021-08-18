Fork Week — Day Three

Well, we didn’t get to the DSLR or artistic shots yet. After dinner I kind of drifted off in front of the TV during a piece on PBS about pandas, waiting for a show about the Driftless area of the upper Midwest. While I was nodding off, the Fork was studying the information on place settings found in a vintage cookbook I had pulled off the shelf. It was kind of a last resort. Earlier in the day I had looked in vain for pages on the same subject in several really old volumes, each offering instruction on everything a person (mostly women) should know. I found some really great old illustrations on different topics—just not what I was looking for.
Anyway, the Fork was really engrossed in the info on place settings. I started to snap a shot of him and then realized there were a couple of distracting elements in the background. Remembering the hammer in the junk drawer of yesterday’s posting, I decided I had to do a better job composing this shot. To his credit, he stuck to his part of our bargain and didn’t make a big scene when I asked him to “just hold it right there” while I cleared them away. He was a little shaky by the time I finished and I realize now that standing very long in one place puts quite a strain on cutlery. I did hear some swearing coming from the drawer later.