Photo 2870
Composition with something...
Something used on the bathroom re-do. I don’t know much about construction so I haven’t a clue what it is,. But laid on the rough floor in the hallway, I thought it looked interesting. Ran it through the Hyperspektiv app.,
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3861
photos
115
followers
121
following
Tags
hyperspektiv
