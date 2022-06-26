Previous
Get pushed 516 — Choir on tour by mcsiegle
Photo 2875

Get pushed 516 — Choir on tour

Kathy @randystreat gave me the challenge of taking a picture of the choir warming up or practicing. (Frank and I have been in Canada, in Banff and Calgary, this past week with the North American Welsh Choir.) These are not particularly good or well-composed, and are fairly random pics — they don’t show actual practicing or warming up because obviously I would also be practicing, not taking pictures, but taken during breaks in rehearsal time or pre-concert. The top two were just before the beginning of our first rehearsal time on Tuesday at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. That evening we gave a performance at a small church in Banff. The lower left was a break during rehearsal at the Calgary Central Library, where we sang at noon on Thursday. The lower right was pre-performance Saturday evening at Grace Presbyterian Church in Calgary.
Mary Siegle

Photo Details

