Lantana by mcsiegle
Lantana

One of a number of plants bought and taken to the cemetery for Memorial Day, and then brought home and potted. I can’t say it’s flourishing, but it’s still alive and flowering.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
793% complete

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture! Love the colours
July 14th, 2022  
