Minimal (Get Fruity) by mcsiegle
Photo 2900

Minimal (Get Fruity)

Coming out of the swimming pool, something caught my eye. When I went closer, I saw it was the remains of an apple—core and peel. Someone had left it on a large landscaping stone in the parking lot. I loved the way the late afternoon sun was shining through the peel. I had walked to the pool with nothing but the swimming suit, shoes, and towel I was wearing. So I left it in pace and went back with my camera after supper. Then, because I’m a good citizen I cleared it off the rock, took it home and kept taking pictures of it. :-)
A wider view can be found here:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2022-07-18
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Mary Siegle

