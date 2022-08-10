Balance

The dinosaur/Neanderthal photo shoot continued past the “3s or 5s” shot into the next day’s prompt of Balance. I wish I had a photo-worthy scale to use with these weights. Lacking that, I just guesstimated which weights would equal the weight of the dinos who wandered away. First the Apatosaurus youngster did just that—then the adult went off to try to get him to come back.



Neanderthal Woman left to check on them (or so she said, but also, not coincidentally, to be able to sit down and get off her tired feet.) you see one of the weights standing in for her. Since the group on the right now consisted of 3 weights and no Apatosauruses at all, a little chipmunk who had followed us outside, stood over there to lend some “human” interest to the shot. We figured his weight would be negligible and wouldn’t throw the composition out of balance.



I played in the Hyperspektiv app and ended up with what you see here.



Now I’ll just be one day behind with this Make 30 month...



...tomorrow’s another day.

