Bulb # 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 3000

Bulb # 1

I’ve been very low on phojo (and energy in general), but Monday night I stayed up late trying to follow the instructions Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond gave. Kept changing settings — ISO, f stop, shutter speed, trying to get the %^*+#%^ camera to at least take the picture. I really hate that about this camera. I’m pleading with it, “Just take the picture. I don’t care if it’s all black or completely out of focus—just give me something so I can see a result and adjust from there. So frustrating! It set off the hacking cough I’m trying to get rid of. Eventually I was at least getting some crappy shots. After finally getting this I decided it was too representational and turned to a different picture in the iPad. (See next day’s image) Sigh.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Mary Siegle

