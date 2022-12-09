Previous
Next
Back to Hobby Lobby by mcsiegle
Photo 3018

Back to Hobby Lobby

I can’t help myself. I went back to Hobby Lobby to buy a couple of small items and again spent time taking pictures of all sorts of great stuff.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a lovely variety of nutcrackers in this photo. I like your choice of perspective
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise