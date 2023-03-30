Previous
Next
Shells by mcsiegle
Photo 3113

Shells

Sally @salza challenged me to “use texture and/or pattern, perhaps in monotone for emphasis.”
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@salza There are textures all around, but when you’re looking for them suddenly all the interesting ones go into hiding. This is what I chose. Maybe I should have been looking for patterns as well. I hope you like it.
April 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise