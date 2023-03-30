Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3113
Shells
Sally
@salza
challenged me to “use texture and/or pattern, perhaps in monotone for emphasis.”
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
4205
photos
112
followers
111
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Latest from all albums
415
416
417
3112
418
3113
419
3114
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-556
Mary Siegle
ace
@salza
There are textures all around, but when you’re looking for them suddenly all the interesting ones go into hiding. This is what I chose. Maybe I should have been looking for patterns as well. I hope you like it.
April 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close