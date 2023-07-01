Previous
Rehearsal in St. Mary's, Conwy by mcsiegle
Photo 3173

Rehearsal in St. Mary's, Conwy

I am typically somewhat behind in posting, viewing others' photos and commenting, but I'm SO far behind in posting pictures of our travels in Wales with Côr Cymry Gogledd America (North American Welsh Choir) and additional travel Frank and I did in Cornwall Cornwall, that I'm only now posting this on July 24th--and may be filling blank July spaces well into August at this rate. My excuse: our choir director and tour guides kept us very busy! (and jet lag post-travel--I am NOT a seasoned traveler!)

Our first choir concert on July 1st was in Conwy, a beautiful walled city in North Wales. We were so busy getting set up and rehearsing that I had little time to take pictures, but while our director rehearsed the tenor and bass sections for the number they were to do, I took a few. Of course I couldn't take pictures while the whole choir was rehearsing! Here's the web site of the church if you want to know more about their history and current parish activities. https://caruconwy.com/st-marys-conwy/ Scroll down for the history.

The concert was a great success and a cap to an amazing day which included a tour of Castell Conwy (Conwy Castle) between afternoon rehearsal and evening performance. I DID take lots of photos at the castle, and will eventually post one or more.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a lovely capture of the moment in that beautiful church. I really hope you enjoyed your trip.
July 24th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture. Hope you enjoyed your stay in my neck of the woods, and visiting our beautiful historic City of Conwy, which is 10 minutes away from where I live. Hope you also got to see the littlest house in Britain.
July 24th, 2023  
