Laundry (not quite dry) with pigs

Filling one of the still-empty spots in my July calendar. During our choir tour in Wales, I managed to get to a laundromat in Aberystwyth before they closed. I did have to take the clothes out of the dryer before they were completely dry because it WAS getting very close to closing time, and other patrons already had their laundry in the dryers before I was able to put mine in. Luckily, the pigs had come with me and kept me from being bored.