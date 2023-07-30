Castell Conwy

For the get pushed challenge given to me by Francoise. My collage of pictures I took of Conwy Castle (Castell Conwy, in Welsh) on July 1. On the right you see three of our choir members posing with the mayor of Conwy at the Castle. At the city hall she welcomed us, we sang the national anthems of Wales and Canada (July 1 is Canada Day) and took a group picture with her. Then she gave us a tour of the castle. A short bit into the tour, I peeled off and went up the closest tower I saw, using the stairs in the lower left (on ones like them). What an amazing building! The photo in the upper right is us waiting to go up and into the castle. The photo below is looking down at members still grouped with the mayor. You may spot her in the center.The picture in the lower middle is of a large hanging sculpture of the head of Edward I -- impressive, but hard to photograph well.