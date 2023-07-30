Previous
Castell Conwy by mcsiegle
Photo 3184

Castell Conwy

For the get pushed challenge given to me by Francoise. My collage of pictures I took of Conwy Castle (Castell Conwy, in Welsh) on July 1. On the right you see three of our choir members posing with the mayor of Conwy at the Castle. At the city hall she welcomed us, we sang the national anthems of Wales and Canada (July 1 is Canada Day) and took a group picture with her. Then she gave us a tour of the castle. A short bit into the tour, I peeled off and went up the closest tower I saw, using the stairs in the lower left (on ones like them). What an amazing building! The photo in the upper right is us waiting to go up and into the castle. The photo below is looking down at members still grouped with the mayor. You may spot her in the center.The picture in the lower middle is of a large hanging sculpture of the head of Edward I -- impressive, but hard to photograph well.
Mary Siegle

@francoise -- here is the other collage, with pictures all from Conwy. I hope you like it. I have a hard time fitting things in artistically on a blank canvas, but didn't think I could use a straight grid for the combination of portrait and landscape orientation photos.
July 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super collage of Conwy!
July 30th, 2023  
Francoise ace
@mcsiegle this is really nicely done! I love how the staircase on the lower left seems to lead into the castle. I also like the line of people, though it's sort of looks like they're leaving rather than entering lol.
July 30th, 2023  
katy ace
Fabulous photos of the castle. It must have been truly exciting to be there. I love how you’ve included the choir in this collage.
July 30th, 2023  
