Hats, glorious hats 🎶 by mcsiegle
Photo 3238

Hats, glorious hats 🎶

One of the vendors at Crypticon was selling her hand-designed hats. This picture just shows a few of the amazing variety of hats she had. Here's a link to her facebook page to see some wider views.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091314540764&mibextid=LQQJ4d
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
katy ace
She has a very wide variety of most unusual hats! Thanks for the link to see the rest of them
September 26th, 2023  
