Subject: Iowa Rest Stop by mcsiegle
Subject: Iowa Rest Stop

...though you wouldn't know it from looking at this. I made my collage from a couple of shots of two different decorative columns outside one of the rest stops along I-35.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Mary Siegle

katy ace
Fabulous abstract that you should probably enter into the abstract – 76 challenge. It looks like a quilt pattern to me.
September 26th, 2023  
