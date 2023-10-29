Previous
Get Pushed by mcsiegle
Photo 3269

Get Pushed

My get pushed challenge from Wendy @farmreporter was “paper.” This has been a very busy week, and the only photo I took for the challenge was this poor offering, taken in haste just so I’d have something for the challenge.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise