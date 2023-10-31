Sign up
Photo 3270
Inspired by…
Not a recreation, by any means, but inspired by this photo by Krista van Der Niet:
https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/portfolio/het-zuidelijk-toneel/
(I guess you have to click through to the one that is “6 of 8.” I’ll look to see if the image can be found another place online )
https://pin.it/5C6UV2Z
I saved it to Pinterest if that link works.
For the artist challenge. I bought a couple of chairs for $5 each. If I can get one apart in the way I want, I’ll have that as well.but in the meantime, there’s this.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
31st October 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-vanderniet
Susan Wakely
ace
Use the axe to chop the leg off.
November 1st, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
@wakelys
now that’s an idea! 🤪 Thanks. But, no, what I have in mind is a bit different. Try the link I just posted to my Pinterest and see if you can see the photo that inspired this one.
November 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice shadows
November 1st, 2023
katy
ace
I found the inspiration in both links! Thank you for providing them. I think you did a marvelous job with this and I liked some of the different pictures that I had not seen from her works because of your link.
November 1st, 2023
