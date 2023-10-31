Previous
Inspired by… by mcsiegle
Photo 3270

Inspired by…

Not a recreation, by any means, but inspired by this photo by Krista van Der Niet:

https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/portfolio/het-zuidelijk-toneel/
(I guess you have to click through to the one that is “6 of 8.” I’ll look to see if the image can be found another place online )

https://pin.it/5C6UV2Z
I saved it to Pinterest if that link works.

For the artist challenge. I bought a couple of chairs for $5 each. If I can get one apart in the way I want, I’ll have that as well.but in the meantime, there’s this.
Mary Siegle

Susan Wakely ace
Use the axe to chop the leg off.
November 1st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys now that’s an idea! 🤪 Thanks. But, no, what I have in mind is a bit different. Try the link I just posted to my Pinterest and see if you can see the photo that inspired this one.
November 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice shadows
November 1st, 2023  
katy ace
I found the inspiration in both links! Thank you for providing them. I think you did a marvelous job with this and I liked some of the different pictures that I had not seen from her works because of your link.
November 1st, 2023  
