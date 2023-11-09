OWO - Thursday

The prompt for Thursday was still life. This is the memorial offering that I put up this year for the thousands of people around the world who have died because of war, natural disasters, and gun violence. In the picture frames, instead of specific people’s faces, I have screen prints cropped from Google Maps. One on the piano in the other room is more conventional with pictures of two people close to us who have died during the last year. My memorials are inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead practices, but are not authentic traditional Ofrendas. I thought this would fit the prompt for the One Week Only Thursday prompt.