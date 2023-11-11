I may never get things organized…

Kali set me the challenge of “something you fear or the street at night.” Well, one of the things I most fear is the possibility that I’d die never having gotten rid of the clutter and organized the stuff we want to keep. The shelves in this corner of our office in our home hold largely things related to family or personal history. Photos in albums and boxes, scrapbooks, yearbooks and diplomas, etc, etc. i put the photo through the “comic book” filter on Ribbet. That lets me count it for today’s prompt (“Red”) for the One Week Only challenge.