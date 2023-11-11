Previous
I may never get things organized… by mcsiegle
Photo 3282

I may never get things organized…

Kali set me the challenge of “something you fear or the street at night.” Well, one of the things I most fear is the possibility that I’d die never having gotten rid of the clutter and organized the stuff we want to keep. The shelves in this corner of our office in our home hold largely things related to family or personal history. Photos in albums and boxes, scrapbooks, yearbooks and diplomas, etc, etc. i put the photo through the “comic book” filter on Ribbet. That lets me count it for today’s prompt (“Red”) for the One Week Only challenge.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 honestly, this is probably what I fear the most.
November 12th, 2023  
summerfield ace
clever, very clever, mary. aces!
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise