Caution

The final day of One Week Only. You’d think with a prompt like “high key” I’d think about getting my photo before it’s on edge of getting dark outside. I had no idea what I wanted to take a picture of, but went out and took a walk around the block across from us with my phone. They’ve been working on a small area in the side street. and have it marked off with Caution tape. Running the little exposure sun symbol up to counter the iPhone’s natural inclination for optimal exposure is awkward. Even then, the darned phone tried to adjust it down after the fact. I adjusted it back up in editing. Take THAT, iPhone! Anyway, this is what I’ve got.