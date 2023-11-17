Previous
At the university’s Rec Center by mcsiegle
Photo 3288

At the university’s Rec Center

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to take “a photo of something/one you give thanks for.” The someone I most give thanks for is Frank, and I took the opportunity on Friday to take a picture of him in a setting outside of our house. We went up to the Rec Center where we have said we wanted to go a couple of times a week and establish a regular schedule of some exercise. We have thus far not done a very regular job of it, so I was pleased when Frank agreed to go on Friday afternoon. Here he is using a piece of equipment on the second floor for exercising the abdominal muscles (and arms!)
Prior to that we had been exercising our legs on the first floor of the building. Fingers crossed we develop the discipline to go there regularly.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat —one of many someone’s or something’s I give thanks for.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise