At the university’s Rec Center

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to take “a photo of something/one you give thanks for.” The someone I most give thanks for is Frank, and I took the opportunity on Friday to take a picture of him in a setting outside of our house. We went up to the Rec Center where we have said we wanted to go a couple of times a week and establish a regular schedule of some exercise. We have thus far not done a very regular job of it, so I was pleased when Frank agreed to go on Friday afternoon. Here he is using a piece of equipment on the second floor for exercising the abdominal muscles (and arms!)
Prior to that we had been exercising our legs on the first floor of the building. Fingers crossed we develop the discipline to go there regularly.