Previous
Christmas here and there by mcsiegle
Photo 3321

Christmas here and there

For my get pushed challenge of Typology. I don’t think this really fills the bill, but I’ve tried to unify them with the use of diagonals.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@northy when I have more time, I’d like to try again with a better concept and subject. This was done kind of last minute (as is so often the case with me these days.)
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise