Previous
Photo 3321
Christmas here and there
For my get pushed challenge of Typology. I don’t think this really fills the bill, but I’ve tried to unify them with the use of diagonals.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4494
photos
107
followers
111
following
909% complete
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
get-pushed-594
Mary Siegle
ace
@northy
when I have more time, I’d like to try again with a better concept and subject. This was done kind of last minute (as is so often the case with me these days.)
December 25th, 2023
