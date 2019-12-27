Sign up
Photo 454
Flower(s) #2
My get pushed challenge from
@zeezee
was to shoot a colorful flower up close. My iPhone has a hard time focusing too close to the subject, so I hope this will do. I have posted another of my shots in my main 365 album.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
Tags
flowers
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-387
Mary Siegle
ace
@zeezee
Here’s the other flower shot.
December 28th, 2019
