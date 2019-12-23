Previous
Santa redux by mcsiegle
Santa redux

Trying to find one of my photos that does justice to this Santa, and doesn’t make him look all worn out. Maybe my iPhone camera isn’t good enough to distinguish the rims of his glasses, making him look like his eyes are shut.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle
Mary Siegle ace
@farmreporter @30pics4jackiesdiamond Wendy and Jackie, what do you think? Is this photo any better?
December 27th, 2019  
