Previous
Next
Photo 453
Santa redux
Trying to find one of my photos that does justice to this Santa, and doesn’t make him look all worn out. Maybe my iPhone camera isn’t good enough to distinguish the rims of his glasses, making him look like his eyes are shut.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
Tags
christmas
,
santa
Mary Siegle
ace
@farmreporter
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wendy and Jackie, what do you think? Is this photo any better?
December 27th, 2019
