Previous
Next
Photo 462
The neighbor’s sedum — just the stems
I have pictures of the flowering ends, of which I will choose and post one. In the meantime I liked the pattern the stems made.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
Photo Details
