Previous
Next
The neighbor’s sedum — just the stems by mcsiegle
Photo 462

The neighbor’s sedum — just the stems

I have pictures of the flowering ends, of which I will choose and post one. In the meantime I liked the pattern the stems made.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise