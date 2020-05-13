Sign up
Photo 468
wet leaves
I spent some time outside the other day. There's still a lot I don't understand about the camera, some frustrations, but I'm beginning to feel more comfortable with it.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
3028
photos
116
followers
117
following
128% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
Alternates
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th May 2020 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
