A Pair of Very Talented Porkers!

A very talented pair of 🐖🐖—Sushi and Sashimi—and their handler, Vikki, won their first game of Pigmania/Pass the Pigs in a stunning victory accomplished in an almost solid scoring run rivaling the now legendary performance of Sue’s pigs, Deloris and Delilah.



Welcome Vikki and S&S to the Thursday game of the week!