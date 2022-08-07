Previous
Next
One More—This one’s Blue by mcsiegle
Photo 540

One More—This one’s Blue

I couldn’t resist one more for my get pushed challenge from Jackie—all one color. I hope the white background Isn’t an illegal other color.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond one more color—the last.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise