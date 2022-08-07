Sign up
Photo 540
One More—This one’s Blue
I couldn’t resist one more for my get pushed challenge from Jackie—all one color. I hope the white background Isn’t an illegal other color.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
blue
,
glass
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-522
Mary Siegle
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
one more color—the last.
August 8th, 2022
