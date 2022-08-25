Previous
SweetWood times Six by mcsiegle
Photo 552

SweetWood times Six

For the current MFPIAC -- "Into the Woods"

Ha! I just spent quite a bit of time on the older computer looking through past photos I'd taken up in Wisconsin. Just as I finished and posted this (about 12 minutes before the deadline!) I realized I could have just done a search here on 365 for my tag "SweetWood" and gotten "favorite" pictures I'd taken and deemed worthy of posting. Oh, well. I've found quite a few photos I'd forgotten that didn't get posted here, in all different settings and themes not just SweetWood. So I'll call it time well spent. You may get some images from my archives.
Mary Siegle

katy ace
They make a terrific collage especially when viewed on black. I like the one in the upper right corner especially
August 26th, 2022  
