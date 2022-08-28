Previous
What is lurking in the woods? by mcsiegle
What is lurking in the woods?

Can you tell we are gearing up for our annual family trek north to Minnesota nest month for Crypticon (horror movie convention)? Many thanks to our son, Dan, who agreed to model for me, providing the human element of this composition before we settled down to watch the film this evening. It was my turn to choose the movie and luckily Dan had my choice in his vast collection. "Fright Night" is an 80s vampire flick, which features three of the celebrity guests who will be at Crypticon.

While the picture of Dan making the scary face was taken tonight, the overlay was out of my archives-- taken at SweetWood some time ago and recently used for my collage for the MFPIAC challenge. Re-re-using for my get pushed challenge to do a double exposure in which at least one of the exposures includes a person.
Mary Siegle

Photo Details

@johnmaguire This isn't what I had originally thought/hoped to do, but at least I have something for you. Earlier this afternoon, as I commented on your photo, I thought I would have to give you a rain check.
August 29th, 2022  
