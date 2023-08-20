Previous
From the neighbors by mcsiegle
Photo 582

From the neighbors

Weeks ago these tomatoes and basil were brought to us by the neighbor kids who took care of Frank's bird feeders while we were gone. I put this image on a thank you note that I took the family, along with cookies and some info on our travels in Wales,Cornwall, and London and where I had gotten the little souvenirs I had previously given them. Almost immediately the kids were back at our front door with more tomatoes--big yellow and red striped ones. Of course that makes me think of this song by Guy Clark:
https://youtu.be/6TWwyhCVBDg
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Mary Siegle

