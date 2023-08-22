Love, Ray

Two or three weeks ago I was wasting time by looking on eBay using the search term "Salina, KS" (where my mother grew up, and I attended 2 and 1/2 years of college. One of the things that came up was a group of nice postcards showing prominent buildings and downtown street scene. I would have glanced at it and kept browsing if it weren't for the backs of these previously used cards. Ray, who was stationed at what was at that time (1946) called Smoky Hill Army Airfield located there, was clearly impressed with Salina and sent these six cards in rapid succession to Mary Flaherty back in Massachusetts. One is left with the impression that he wanted to marry her and thought Salina would be a great place to settle. I was so enchanted by his unbridled enthusiasm, I bought them. Now that I own them, I have to justify the purchase by using them for 365.