The Allosaurus, having finished his cookie...

I had made cookies and decided we would have an afternoon snack. I wasn't able to to serve all the dinos at the same time, so I let them have cookies in shifts. After the Triceratops Twins and Allosaurus had finished theirs, they were leaving, when the Allosaurus spotted the fresh cookies the adult Apatosaurus and Apatosaurus youngsters were getting ready to eat. What a glutton! He didn't even ask if he could join them -- just inserted himself beside them around the plate. I inserted MYSELF at that point and let him know that, as he had finished his own cookie, he needed to skedaddle and let the others eat theirs. At least he had the good grace not to argue.
PS My get pushed challenge from Kali @kali66 was to "work in diptych" so I've chosen this format to document the event. tagging also for the current six work story and composite challenges.