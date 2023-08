I myself wasn't satisfied...with the diptych I posted yesterday here:So I've done a second version of the same thing. I'm still not completely happy with it, but I think this one is better. I prefer this framing. The Allosaurus still looks pasted on top rather than a natural part of the picture. But turning him around gives us his better side. We see his one good arm and I think his expression is less fierce on this this side.