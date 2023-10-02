Sign up
Photo 592
Monday night 2
No cars. I like the way the lights were caught halfway between the green and the yellow.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Dawn
A nice night shot and yes agree about lights
October 7th, 2023
