Photo 593
More Refraction
Please forgive the upload of four photos today. Here’s the fourth. I forgot that I had another shot in response to the challenge Laura gave me —refraction.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
refraction
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-585
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
here is a second photo for the challenge.
October 23rd, 2023
