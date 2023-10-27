Sign up
Previous
Photo 594
The Kansas River is VERY low
See the photo I posted in my main 365 album for more explanation.
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2023-10-27
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Mary Siegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
JackieR
ace
Are you limiting water use or are reservoirs ok? A very parched landscape with lovely blues
October 28th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
You can see how low it is in this shot.
October 28th, 2023
