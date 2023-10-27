Previous
The Kansas River is VERY low by mcsiegle
Photo 594

The Kansas River is VERY low

See the photo I posted in my main 365 album for more explanation.
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2023-10-27
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Are you limiting water use or are reservoirs ok? A very parched landscape with lovely blues
October 28th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
You can see how low it is in this shot.
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise