Previous
Next
30 Shots Day 3 by mcsiegle
302 / 365

30 Shots Day 3

3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
These look almost like pasta! How do you gert so many shells living in Kansas?
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise