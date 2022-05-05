Previous
H&H 5 by mcsiegle
334 / 365

H&H 5

Left over from last weeks get pushed challenge. Cropped.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Mary Siegle

katy ace
Nicely simple and it looks really good on black
May 6th, 2022  
