Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
350 / 365
H&H 21
One of many taken downtown Sunday 5/22 for my get pushed challenge of reflections
21st May 2022
21st May 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3836
photos
115
followers
120
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Latest from all albums
346
347
348
349
350
2853
2854
351
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Theme Months
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
22nd May 2022 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
mayhalf22
,
get-pushed-512
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
I went a little crazy downtown. There were reflections in every store window.
May 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great reflections and also half and half !
May 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
May 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close