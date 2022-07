Corny shot

This morning I went out to buy tomatoes and a red onion for my favorite bagel concoction/breakfast. At the store, I saw this corn for sale. I snapped a picture of it with my phone and then, sort of "stalking" the perfect shot, I went back with my real camera for a better shot. It was sort of "eerie" being back at the store an hour later. Enough with this "corny" humor.