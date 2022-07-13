Sign up
Halloween Moon in July
While out shooting at dusk, I saw this beautiful full moon with an orange cast. It looked like a Halloween moon to me
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
12th July 2022 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
trees
,
orange
,
halloween
