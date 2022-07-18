Sign up
33 / 365
Milky Way over Beaver Island
This is a shot of the Milky Way over Beaver Island taken from a friend's back yard along the lakefront. Many thanks to 365project member, Taffy, for giving me the basic guidelines for how to shoot the Milky Way.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
night
landscape
stars
evening
astronomy
milky way
Amarante
Wow... fantastic shot! Our universe sure is amazing!
July 25th, 2022
