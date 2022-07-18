Previous
Milky Way over Beaver Island

This is a shot of the Milky Way over Beaver Island taken from a friend's back yard along the lakefront. Many thanks to 365project member, Taffy, for giving me the basic guidelines for how to shoot the Milky Way.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Amarante
Wow... fantastic shot! Our universe sure is amazing!
July 25th, 2022  
