34 / 365
Sand Bay sunrise panorama at Beaver Island, MI
I took this panoramic shot the morning after seeing the Milky Way which was yesterday's picture. The LightRoom version of this photo is nearly 70 Mb, so this is a much smaller version.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
37
photos
5
followers
3
following
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
19th July 2022 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
beach
,
sunrise
,
panorama
,
beaver island
365 Project
