Previous
Next
Converging lines by mdaskin
45 / 365

Converging lines

This is actually a picture of a place mat in our kitchen. I just liked the colors and the converging lines.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise