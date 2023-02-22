Previous
Next
Clouds over the desert by mdaskin
167 / 365

Clouds over the desert

We were out for a walk a few days ago and the clouds were hanging over the mountains. This was in the desert around Tucson
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice one
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise