167 / 365
Clouds over the desert
We were out for a walk a few days ago and the clouds were hanging over the mountains. This was in the desert around Tucson
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
1
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
167
photos
13
followers
27
following
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS70
Taken
20th February 2023 1:29pm
Tags
desert
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
tucson
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
February 22nd, 2023
