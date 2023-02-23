Previous
Barking up the wrong tree by mdaskin
168 / 365

Barking up the wrong tree

On our walk to the Tucson Botanic Garden a few days ago, we saw this arborist trimming this tree or cutting it down. I think they were cutting it down. But, it looks like he is looking for coconuts in the wrong kind of tree. I just liked the image.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
