Wind vane by mdaskin
Wind vane

This was taken from our car as we drove from Las Cruces, NM to Texas. (My wife was driving and I was shooting with the camera!) For some reason, I just love these wind vanes.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
