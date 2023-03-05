Sign up
178 / 365
Wind vane
This was taken from our car as we drove from Las Cruces, NM to Texas. (My wife was driving and I was shooting with the camera!) For some reason, I just love these wind vanes.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
0
0
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
